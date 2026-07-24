Free rabies vaccines: Polk animal control, SPCA Florida partner after recent cases

The Brief Multiple Florida counties issued rabies alerts following recent cases, prompting Polk County animal officials to host a free pet rabies clinic in Lakeland. The upcoming event offers free microchips and vaccinations for the first 500 pets to help owners save up to $200 per pet. Health officials advise residents to avoid touching stray or wild animals.



Health officials across Polk, Sarasota and Citrus counties issued rabies alerts, prompting local animal groups to offer free vaccinations and microchips Saturday in Lakeland.

Polk County rabies clinic

What we know:

Polk County Animal Control, SPCA Florida and Greater Good Charities are partnering to host a free clinic starting Saturday at 8 a.m. at the shelter on Brannen Road. The first 500 dogs and cats will receive a free microchip and rabies vaccine.

The effort follows an incident last month in Polk County where a rabid stray cat attacked five people and a puppy in north Lakeland. Authorities noted raccoons are high transmitters of rabies in Florida, though pets can also contract the virus through bites or scratches from infected animals.

Protecting pets from rabies

Why you should care:

Getting a pet microchipped normally costs between $25 and $75 depending on the clinic, while a rabies vaccine ranges from $45 to over $100. Organizers say this free event provides major financial relief, saving owners up to $200 per pet.

With hurricane season active, organizers urge owners to microchip their pets in case animals get lost after a storm. Event staff will also distribute free hurricane preparation kits to attending families.

Avoiding stray or wild animal exposure

What they're saying:

Health authorities stress that residents must avoid contact with stray or wild animals and should never feed them.

"Oftentimes, people get exposed because they try to protect their animals from a rabid raccoon or a fight, so the simple message is: do not come into contact with animals you don't know," said Gayle Guidash, the administrator for the Citrus County Health Department.

"Normally, a microchip might cost someone anywhere from $25 up to $75, depending on the clinic they go to. A rabies vaccine may be anywhere from $45 to $100-plus, so this could potentially be a savings of $200 per person, per pet," said Randa Richter, the humane programs and public media director with SPCA Florida.

Richter adds she hopes this'll become an annual event for the community.