Winter Haven High School teacher accused of having sex with 15-year-old student wants to marry her: PCSO

The Brief A Winter Haven High School robotics teacher and boys’ tennis coach has been arrested. Otis Cutshaw, 55, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student. Cutshaw has been terminated from his job.



A Winter Haven High School robotics teacher and boys’ tennis coach is accused of sexually battering a 15-year-old student.

Sexual battery investigation

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, detectives began investigating on Wednesday after getting information that the victim was in an inappropriate relationship with 55-year-old Otis Cutshaw.

The victim reportedly told detectives that she had been in a sexual relationship with Cutshaw since school ended in May 2026 and that they communicated through messaging apps like GroupMe.

According to detectives, the victim said that the encounters occurred frequently at the beginning of summer and then daily during this past week.

Detectives said when they retrieved her phone, messages between the two appeared to have been deleted, but, using forensic analysis, they found substantial message history.

According to PCSO, detectives found numerous pictures, videos, and messages all predominantly sexual in nature, including photographs and videos of Cutshaw with his genitals exposed or pleasuring himself.

During a phone call between the victim and Cutshaw, he reportedly told her he had deleted their chat history and needed to know what she had told law enforcement so they could "match their stories."

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Detectives said Cutshaw admitted to going to the victim’s home while her parents were away and engaging in sexual activity.

He also admitted to exchanging nude photos and videos, providing the victim with gifts, and deleting their chat history because he knew law enforcement was coming to his house, according to PCSO.

Detectives said Cutshaw, who is married with children, also stated that despite the circumstances, he remains optimistic that he will eventually be able to marry the 15-year-old victim.

Cutshaw has been charged with five counts of sexual battery by custodial figure, five counts of traveling to meet a minor, five counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, seven counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor, eight counts of possession of obscene material depicting a minor, use of a device to solicit sexual conduct with a minor, child pornography, offenses against students by authority figures, lewd molestation, and tampering with physical evidence.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if there are additional victims.

Teacher terminated

What they're saying:

"We are disgusted to hear that someone entrusted with educating and protecting children has been arrested for such unacceptable behavior," said Fred Heid, superintendent of Polk County Public Schools. "We are terminating his employment, and he will have no further involvement with our students. The school district will continue to cooperate fully with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigation, and we appreciate deputies moving so quickly to address this situation."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, "I don’t believe he woke up at 55 years of age and decided to try this one time. I believe there are other victims out there that he has groomed in the past and we would like to hear from them if, in fact, that has occurred. He is a terrible guy."