Fresh Mexican concept restaurant tempts Tampa with fresh Southwest flavors

The Brief Fresh is best is the concept behind this Mexican restaurant in Tampa. Boda Authentic Mexican Cuisine works to bring out the best flavors of real ingredients for each meal. Their central idea is that food is medicine, so it should never have preservatives or unnatural additives.



The name means ‘wedding’ and at Boda Authentic Mexican, they marry fresh food with full flavors that bring out the best tasting Southwestern menu in the area.

What they're saying:

"Boda is a fresh Mexican concept," said Andres Farfan. He is the owner and stands behind all the food creations that go on behind the scenes in the kitchen.

"Boda means ‘wedding’ in Spanish. The theme of the restaurant is a Day of the Dead wedding," he said, "Another idea too is when you go to a wedding the food is fresh."

Fresh food is a central theme that Farfan works for in every order.

"We make everything from scratch," he said. "The only seasoning in this restaurant is salt. Everything is an herb, a vegetable or a pepper. And that’s how we acquire all of the flavors… all of the marinades."

In the Kitchen at Boda

The intentionality to making food fresh daily comes naturally to Farfan. His belief is that your body is only as healthy as the food you are eating.

"I'm a true believer that food is medicine, and I think that what we put in our bodies is so important," he said. In fact, he posted that sign in the dining room to remind every customer that "La Comida es Medincina" (Food is Medicine).

Food is Medicine

That commitment actually keeps things moving in the kitchen as they prepare fresh ingredients for every entrée and side dish.

"Everything is made in the house. The idea was just to cook and serve as homemade as possible," shared Farfan, "It's a very easy menu, if you like Mexican food, it's a great menu for you to try fresh food."

What's next:

Boda Authentic Mexican Cuisine is open seven days a week. You will find them at 2038 North Dale Mabry Highway just north of Spruce Street.

To learn more about their hours or to see their menu, you can visit them at their website here.