Garbage truck slams into mobile home after being rear-ended by pumping truck: FHP
HERNANDO, Fla. - A garbage truck was propelled into a Hernando County mobile home after being rear-ended by a pumping truck on Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the garbage truck, driven by a 30-year-old Citrus Springs man, was heading eastbound on Lecanto Highway.
What we know:
As the driver tried turning left onto North Paradise Point, troopers say a single-unit pumping truck slammed into the back of the garbage truck.
Upon impact, the Florida Highway Patrol says the pumping truck caught fire and its driver, a 25-year-old Tennessee man, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.
The garbage truck driver and the two people inside the mobile home were not injured.
What we don't know:
FHP has not released the identities of either driver.
