From Philly to the Sunshine City: The Violet Stone’s St. Pete story

A taste of Philadelphia has found a new home in St. Petersburg, Florida, and it's called The Violet Stone. Owner Daniel Fekete, a Philly native, brought the flavors of his hometown to the Sunshine City, establishing a restaurant that stands out from the crowd.

The Violet Stone isn't your average pizza joint; it’s an old-school pizzeria that has quickly become known for what Daniel confidently claims are the "best cheesesteaks in all of Florida."

This bold statement is backed by a dedication to quality that starts with the very foundation of its sandwiches: the bread.

Big picture view:

Unlike other restaurants, The Violet Stone bakes its own bread fresh every single day. This commitment, along with using quality ingredients like ribeye steak instead of steak gums, sets them apart.

When it comes to pizza, The Violet Stone has carved out its own niche by specializing in well-done pizza. While this style might be a specific taste, Daniel says it’s what he's always loved and how he's always viewed pizza.

This unique focus has been a key to their success, helping them brand themselves and become the go-to spot for locals who appreciate their distinct style.

Local perspective:

Nestled just a few miles north of downtown St. Petersburg at 2607 MLK Street North, The Violet Stone has a welcoming, neighborhood feel reminiscent of the small, family-owned shops Daniel grew up with in Philadelphia.

He recalls how those places were often built right into people's houses, with families living upstairs. While The Violet Stone is a brand-new building with a new dining room and bar, it carries that same spirit of a community-centered spot.

The restaurant operates as a true team effort, with a dedicated staff ranging from teenagers working the counter to experienced 60-year-old bakers. Daniel emphasizes that everyone is "so bought in" on what they're doing.

It's a non-stop operation where people are always working to ensure every dish meets a high standard—a simple but critical question they ask themselves every day: "Would I eat this?"

