Stolen $7 million car remains a mystery
FLORIDA - A new book from author Stayton Bonner tells the story of a James Bond-like detective who searches the world for a rare car stolen from a collector’s garage in Boca Raton in 2001.
Thieves managed to get into his garage and steal the car without a trace.
The rare car was reportedly worth $7 million when it was stolen in 2001. The author says it is now worth $14 million.
Joe Ford was a private investigator trying to scrape together enough money to help his daughter suffering from a disease causing her to go blind. He took the case and began to unravel the mystery.
The backstory:
The stolen car was a 1938 Talbot-Lago T 150C-SS Teardrop coupe. It was once called "The most beautiful Car in the World."
Only a few of these cars were built. The manufacturer was in France.
What's next:
Author Stayton Bonner says he is working on another rare car book. This one will feature a 1964 Aston Martin like the won driven by Sean Connery in the Double-07 Movie Goldfinger.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Lloyd Sowers.