Stolen $7 million car remains a mystery

A new book from author Stayton Bonner tells the story of a James Bond-like detective who searches the world for a rare car stolen from a collector’s garage in Boca Raton in 2001.

Thieves managed to get into his garage and steal the car without a trace.

The rare car was reportedly worth $7 million when it was stolen in 2001. The author says it is now worth $14 million.

Joe Ford was a private investigator trying to scrape together enough money to help his daughter suffering from a disease causing her to go blind. He took the case and began to unravel the mystery.

The backstory:

The stolen car was a 1938 Talbot-Lago T 150C-SS Teardrop coupe. It was once called "The most beautiful Car in the World."

Only a few of these cars were built. The manufacturer was in France.

What's next:

Author Stayton Bonner says he is working on another rare car book. This one will feature a 1964 Aston Martin like the won driven by Sean Connery in the Double-07 Movie Goldfinger.

