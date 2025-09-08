Expand / Collapse search

Stolen $7 million car remains a mystery

By
Published  September 8, 2025 6:16pm EDT
Florida
FOX 13 News
Luxury car targeted by thieves

Luxury car targeted by thieves

Certain cars have become like works of art, and they're worth millions. Like cars at the Tampa Bay Auto Museum, some are one of a kind, and none of these cars were stolen. Lloyd Sowers reports.

The Brief

    • A unique collector car was stolen from a millionaire’s garage in Florida.
    • The new book "The Million-Dollar Car Detective" chronicles the true story.
    • Private detective Joe Ford of South Florida was hired to find the car.
    • The rare car was built in France in 1938.

FLORIDA - A new book from author Stayton Bonner tells the story of a James Bond-like detective who searches the world for a rare car stolen from a collector’s garage in Boca Raton in 2001. 

Thieves managed to get into his garage and steal the car without a trace.

The rare car was reportedly worth $7 million when it was stolen in 2001. The author says it is now worth $14 million.

Joe Ford was a private investigator trying to scrape together enough money to help his daughter suffering from a disease causing her to go blind. He took the case and began to unravel the mystery.

The backstory:

The stolen car was a 1938 Talbot-Lago T 150C-SS Teardrop coupe. It was once called "The most beautiful Car in the World."

Only a few of these cars were built. The manufacturer was in France.

READ: Rethinking the storm: New hurricane scale could better warn communities

What's next:

 Author Stayton Bonner says he is working on another rare car book. This one will feature a 1964 Aston Martin like the won driven by Sean Connery in the Double-07 Movie Goldfinger.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Lloyd Sowers.

FloridaCrime and Public Safety