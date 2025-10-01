From West Tampa With Love: The Brisket Shoppe’s Cuban-Infused BBQ

The Brief Chef Danny Hernandez blends barbecue traditions with his Cuban roots. The Brisket Shoppe is more than a restaurant — it’s a community hub in the heart of West Tampa.



In the heart of West Tampa, a neighborhood rich with Hispanic heritage, Chef Danny Hernandez is redefining barbecue with a cultural twist. Raised just blocks away, Hernandez brings his Cuban roots to the pit, merging tradition with innovation at The Brisket Shoppe.

The backstory:

For him, it’s more than cooking — it’s about community, culture, and craft. He describes barbecue as primal, something that brings people together around the fire. And at The Brisket Shoppe, that sense of connection shines through in every dish.

Their brisket, a Wagyu cut sourced from HeartBrand in Texas, is smoked low and slow with meticulous care. Cheshire pork ribs, homemade sausages, and Bell & Evans chicken round out the menu — all crafted with a strict "no freezer, no microwave, no can opener" policy. It’s a quality-first philosophy that elevates every bite.

But what sets this shop apart is Hernandez’s unique Latin flair. Expect sides that surprise and delight: sweet plátanos, tostones, moros (black beans and rice), and collard greens with a Cuban touch. It’s a true reflection of Tampa’s cultural melting pot, served one plate at a time.

Dig deeper:

The Brisket Shoppe is more than just a barbecue joint — it’s part of a larger story about West Tampa’s food renaissance. Hernandez honors the city’s culinary OGs while adding his own flavor to Tampa’s growing dining scene. Locals say he could be "mayor of Little West Tampa," but for now, he’s happy being mayor of his block, feeding neighbors and visitors alike.

If you’re looking for authentic, high-quality barbecue with soul, this is your spot.