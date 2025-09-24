Temple Terrace shop, 'Roasted' offers flavors from the Middle East

The Brief Roasted is a Middle Eastern snack shop in Temple Terrace, offering imported chocolates, sweets, coffee, and roasted nuts from across the Middle East, including Dubai, Turkey, Syria, and Iraq. The shop is owned by Loai Kader, who wanted to bring a taste of his heritage to Tampa Bay. Beyond treats, Roasted also carries spices, gummies and Middle Eastern knick-knacks, making it a unique cultural stop in the community.



A Tampa Bay business is giving locals a sweet taste of the Middle East. Roasted, a snack shop tucked away in Temple Terrace, is importing chocolates, coffee, and candies from across the globe—places like Dubai, Turkey, Syria, and Iraq.

Owner Loai Kader opened Roasted with the goal of sharing the flavors he grew up with. The name comes from the freshly roasted coffee and nuts at the heart of the shop.

But the offerings go far beyond that—visitors will also find rows of colorful gummies, imported chocolates, fragrant spices and even specialty items you’d be hard-pressed to find in big-box grocery stores.

The shop also stocks cultural knick-knacks and goods that reflect the warmth and hospitality of Middle Eastern traditions.

Kader says Roasted is about more than just snacks—it’s about connection. Every product tells a story, whether it’s pistachio-filled Turkish delights, handmade Syrian sweets, or the bold richness of Arabic coffee.

"It’s about bringing people together," Kader says. "Food is how we share our culture."

Local perspective:

The shop has quickly become a favorite for locals craving authentic flavors and newcomers curious to try something new.

Roasted is part of FOX 13’s Made in Tampa Bay series, highlighting small businesses that add flavor, artistry, and community pride to the region.

The store’s wide selection appeals not only to Tampa Bay’s Middle Eastern community, but also to anyone who loves international flavors.

What's next:

Loai Kader says he hopes to expand Roasted’s offerings and continue introducing Tampa Bay to even more unique sweets and snacks from across the Middle East.

For now, Roasted stands as a hidden gem in Temple Terrace, where every bite carries a taste of tradition and a story from far across the globe.

