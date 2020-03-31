Front porch photos capture family life during pandemic, raise funds for charities

article

People around the Bay Area are doing what they can to make ends meet, and many are finding ways to make a positive impact in the process.

Tampa-based photographer Andi Diamond is helping families create lasting, happy memories during the COVID-19 pandemic -- and it's helping charities in the process.

Standing on their front porch, a Tampa family is captured by Diamond's camera.

"I'm standing about 10 to 15 feet away from families and I want them to cuddle together on their porch and [I] just literally do a drive-by," Diamond said with a laugh. "To do a few pictures as they are right now as things are going on."

She's taking part in the Front Porch Project, a movement that gained traction on social media.

"This isn't the beautiful portrait that families are going to hang on their mantle. This is literally capturing an exact documentary moment, what's happening in our world now," Diamond said. "I get joy out of photographing families together."

She's offering family portrait sessions for a donation to the Red Cross or Feeding Tampa Bay.

For Judge Wesley Timbals and his family, it's been a welcome distraction.

"It's been a great opportunity for me to take a little break from work. The kids take a little break from school and all of us have a nice photo together," Timbals said.

For his wife, Lara, it's an opportunity to give back to the community.

"To have the opportunity for her to not only take our family photo during this unique circumstance but to also help charity is something that we really want to support," she said.

For Diamond, there is a positive for families through this crisis.

"Take heart in the time that we are getting to spend with our families. Of course, we all are having a little bit more togetherness that we normally do," she said.

To set up a photo session, email Andi Diamond Photography at andi@andidiamond.com.