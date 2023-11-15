Frontier Airlines launches 'All-You-Can-Fly' annual pass for lowest price ever

article

Frontier Airlines unveiled the 2024-2025 GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly annual pass on Wednesday for its lowest price yet.

For $499, travelers can take an unlimited number of flights from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025. With the Black Friday promotion, those who purchase the annual pass between now and November 28 will also receive free Frontier Miles Silver Elite status throughout 2024.

According to the airline, bookings can be confirmed the day before flight departure for domestic travel and 10 days before flight departure for international travel. Current passholders may renew their annual pass for $100.

Passholders can plan ahead and book select flights early; an early booking charge may apply. For more information about the promotion, click here.