Fugitive Florida sex offender captured in Cuba trying to escape U.S. charges: LCSO

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The Brief A sex offender who skipped a court date was caught in Cuba trying to avoid charges in America, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Worden Bourn was arrested in December 2025, after a missing juvenile was found intoxicated on his boat. Members of the U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force got Bourn from Cuba and returned him to the United States.



A sex offender who skipped a Fort Myers court date was caught in Cuba trying to avoid charges in America, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Worden Bourn, a registered sex offender, was arrested in December 2025 after a missing juvenile was found intoxicated on his sailboat.

Investigators said Bourn gave the juvenile drugs and alcohol.

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After his arrest, members of the Sexual Offender & Predator charged him with four sex offender violations after doing a detailed review.

In February 2026, a warrant was issued for Bourn’s arrest after he skipped a scheduled court date.

The fugitive warrants unit with LCSO learned he bought a new boat and planned to escape to Costa Rica.

Dig deeper:

On February 26, 2026, Cuban officials came in contact with Bourn in Cuban waters.

They said Bourn claimed his boat ran out of fuel and asked for help to continue his trip.

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He was detained on outstanding warrants.

On Monday, members of the U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force got Bourn from Cuba and returned him to the United States.

What's next:

Bourn was booked in the Miami-Dade County Jail, awaiting extradition to Lee County. Upon his return, Bourn will be charged with additional sex offender violations for leaving the country.