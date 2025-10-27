Future home of Grow Financial topped-out in Gasworx

The Brief Grow Financial will occupy 50% of a new six-story office building in Gasworx. The ceremonial "topping-out" was observed on Monday. It will include 9,000 square feet of ground floor retail space.



The developers of the 50-acre Gasworx residential and office community adjacent to the Ybor City Historic District marked a milestone Monday.

They celebrated the "topping-out" of a six-story office building which will include 9,000 square feet of ground level retail space and a rooftop bar.

Gasworx developers say Grow Financial has committed to locate its headquarters there and will occupy around 50% of the 145,000 square foot office building.

The office building should be completed in late 2026 or early 2027. A residential building with nearly 400 units is under construction across the street.

The backstory:

Developer Darryl Shaw is behind the Gasworx project. He began seven years ago.

He said the architecture will pay homage to the historic architecture of Ybor City, where thousands of cigar workers, mainly immigrants, built the world's largest cigar industry in the early 1900s.

Planners say it will be a community where residents can live, work, and play.

What's next:

Gasworx will name the office building and street level marketplace in the coming weeks.

Last week they gave historical names to three of the residential buildings: The Olivette, The Luisa and The Stevedore.

