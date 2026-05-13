Florida fishing rule change impacts non-residents buying short-term licenses online

The Brief The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission no longer allows non-residents to buy short-term fishing licenses online. Those short-term licenses can only be purchased in person at a tax collector's office or at a licensed agent location, which includes Walmart. Non-resident annual recreational fishing licenses are still available for purchase online.



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is making changes to how non-residents get fishing licenses in Florida.

Non-residents can no longer buy three-day or seven-day saltwater licenses online or on the app.

The backstory:

Non-residents must now buy the short-term licenses in person at a tax collector's office or an authorized retail agent.

File: FWC boat. Image is courtesy of FWC.

FWC told FOX 13 the licenses can be purchased at Walmart stores and more than 400 other locations.

However, annual recreational fishing licenses for non-residents are still available online.

What they're saying:

FWC said that this change will help with several different things.

Keep online sales simple and streamlined for our most popular licenses.

Encourage responsible participation by reducing the number of short-term purchases made in a year.

Support Florida’s fisheries with license revenue, which directly funds conservation and management programs.

By the numbers:

A three-day, non-resident license will cost anglers $17.

While a seven-day license will cost $30.

The other side:

There is a growing petition online to urge FWC to restore reliable access to short-term fishing licenses.

Angler at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier.

They claim that the situation directly impacts Florida's economy, hurting state revenue and small businesses who are reliant on tourism and fishing activities.

They believe this directly impacts small bait and tackle shops, freshwater fishing guides, charter captains and the economy.

Big picture view:

On FWC's website, they say a saltwater fishing license and permit are not required if you fish from a for-hire vessel (guide, charter or party boat), you fish from a vessel whose operator has a valid recreational saltwater vessel license, you fish during a free saltwater fishing day, or you fish from a pier with a valid saltwater pier license.

What you can do:

FWC added that anglers still have convenient access to buy short-term licenses in person.

You can find a detailed list here.