FWC search K-9's return to Southeastern Guide Dogs to show off new skills

Southeastern Guide Dogs welcomed back a pair of pups Monday that didn't make it as guide dogs, but found success as Florida Fish and Wildlife search dogs.

FWC handlers returned to the organization's Palmetto campus with two conservation law enforcement K-9's, "Jennifer" and "Cabot," who was renamed "Havok" to match his energy.

"With the guide dog services, you want a dog that's mellow and that will stay by its handler, but for us, we like that high drive," said Malachi Wilkins, a K-9 handler with FWC. "We strongly encourage it because when they're out there looking for whatever it is we're having them find, it definitely helps."

Southeastern Guide dogs and FWC have created a unique partnership finding dogs that aren't a great fit for Southeastern but can be successful search dogs.

FWC has 21 dogs statewide, more than half of which began at Southeastern.

"Our priority is to get them out into some sort of career that will really help make a positive impact," said Sam Doyle with Southeastern Guide Dogs. "No matter where they go, we're just happy to see them excel."

FWC K-9's are not used in drug or bomb searches. They go through a six-month training process to learn how to track and sniff out things like weapons and illegally poached animals.

"If you have a lost hiker that's out in the state park or in a management area, we can bring our dogs in and help locate that person," Wilkins said, adding the bond created with the dogs is invauable. "You take this dog that maybe you felt like it didn't have purpose in this realm, and you build that bond, and you train it to do what you want it to do."