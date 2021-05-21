FWC tracking bear seen wandering through Pasco County neighborhood

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is tracking a black bear after several residents in the Gulf Highlands area of Port Richey called the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office to report sightings of the animal.

The FWC asks people to stay away from the bear and give them a call if they see it.

The FWC states that while seeing a bear may be a thrilling experience, it’s important to remember that they are wild animals that should be respected.

According to the FWC website, anyone who spots a bear in their yard should get into a safe area, make sure the bear has a clear escape route and then scare it away. The FWC recommends frightening the animal by yelling, banging pots and pans, using an air horn, or anything else that makes a lot of noise. Also, using paintballs, bear spray, and slingshots are also allowed under FWC guidelines.

After the bear leaves, the FWC says it is important to make sure there is nothing on your property that will draw it back such as open trash cans or compost piles.

The FWC adds once bears lose their natural fear of people, often due to access to food attractants, there is often little hope to make the bear wild again.

The FWC offers these guidelines to keep bears away:

Secure household garbage in a shed, garage or a wildlife-resistant container (like a bear-resistant container or caddy).

Put household garbage out on the morning of pickup rather than the night before.

Secure commercial garbage in bear-resistant dumpsters.

Protect gardens, beehives, compost and livestock with electric fencing.

Encourage your homeowner's association or local government to institute ordinances on keeping foods that attract wildlife secure.

Feed pets indoors or bring in dishes after feeding.

Clean grills and store them in a locked, secure place.

Remove wildlife feeders or make them bear-resistant.

Pick ripe fruit from trees and remove fallen fruit from the ground - bears love fruit.

Screened enclosures are not secure and will not keep bears out.

It is illegal to intentionally place food or garbage out that attracts bears and causes conflicts. Anything that attracts dogs, cats or raccoons will also attract bears.

Anyone who sees or suspects that someone is feeding or attracting bears is asked to call FWC on the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

