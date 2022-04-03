Gainesville woman hit, killed while crossing St. Pete street, police say

The St. Petersburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Gainesville woman early Sunday morning.

Meghan Prettyman, 34, was killed shortly before 1 a.m. as she tried to cross Central Avenue.

Police say Prettyman was walking north in the 1600 block of Central Avenue and was struck by a Chevy SUV traveling westbound as she tried to cross the street mid-block.

Prettyman was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where she later died.

Police say the driver of the SUV who hit Prettyman is cooperating with the investigation and did not appear to be impaired at the time of the crash.

The roadway was closed during the investigation but has since reopened.

