Gas leak causes major delays on U.S. 19 in Pinellas County

A gas leak in Dunedin is causing major delays on U.S. 19 Monday afternoon.

The Dunedin Fire Department said crews are at the scene of the gas leak, which is on U.S. 19 near Curlew Road.

Several lanes at that intersection were shut down.

A view from SkyFOX showed a massive backup of cars along U.S. 19 during rush hour traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

