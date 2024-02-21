Gasparilla Distance Classic 2024: Here’s when the roads will close

Arrgh you ready to run? Athletes from across the world will be in town this weekend for the Gasparilla Distance Classic, and that means roads will be closed to motorists as runners and walkers pound the pavement in South Tampa.

Thousands are expected to take part in the 5k, 8K, 15K, and half-marathon races and walks on Saturday and Sunday.

When will roads close for the Gasparilla races?

Saturday, February 24, 2024

2 a.m.

E Brorein Street from S Jefferson Street to Bayshore Boulevard

W Platt Street/Channelside Drive from S Plant Avenue to S Morgan Street

Selmon Expressway eastbound Exit 6A Downtown West ramp to S Florida Avenue

Bayshore Boulevard from W Brorein Street to W Platt Street

S Ashley Drive between E Whiting Street and Channelside Drive

S Florida Avenue between E Brorein Street and Water Street

E Whiting Street (WB Lane Only) from S Florida Avenue to S Tampa Street

S Morgan Street between E Brorein Street and Water Street

4 a.m.

S Tampa Street from E Whiting Street to E Brorein Street

S Franklin Street between E Whiting Street and Water Street

5 a.m.

Bayshore Boulevard between W Platt Street and W Gandy Boulevard

W Gandy Boulevard between S Zion Street and Bayshore Boulevard

Sunday, February 25, 2024

2 a.m.

Bayshore Boulevard between W Brorein Street and W Swann Avenue

W Platt Street/Channelside Drive from S Plant Avenue to S Franklin Street

4 a.m.

S Franklin Street between Channelside Drive and Water Street

5 a.m.

Bayshore Boulevard between W Swann Avenue and W Gandy Boulevard

6 a.m.

S Plant Avenue/Davis Boulevard between W Platt Street and Baltic Circle

E Davis Boulevard between Baltic Circle and Hudson Avenue/Channel Drive

S Davis Boulevard between Hudson Avenue/Channel Drive and Severn Avenue

W Davis Boulevard between Baltic Circle and Severn Avenue

