Gasparilla krewe named for peg-legged pirates has helped amputees for 18 years

When most people think of Gasparilla krewes, parties and parades come to mind, but the Ye Notorious Krewe of the Peg Leg Pirate is known for helping amputees.

"Oh, it's been a Godsend," shared Kenneth Jackson.

The krewe recently gave Jackson a prosthetic foot.

"I couldn't afford it. Without it, I'd be stuck in a wheelchair," said Jackson. "It gives me my freedom wherever I get out, go to work, do my job. Right now, I'm driving a forklift in a warehouse strawberry plant, doing strawberry boxes."

The krewe has been donating handcycles, tricycles and providing scholarships to help amputees for 18 years.

"It really gives everybody a good feeling every single time we come to these with the little kids or the adults, said krewe captain Matt Pintur.

"Every time we can help like this is awesome," commented Pintur.

Doctors diagnosed Jackson with diabetes six years ago and he had to have his leg amputated.

"Still having to rely on other people to help me along," Jackson stated. "I couldn't do it without them. I'm appreciative of it."

For krewe admiral, April Kennedy, the effort is a labor of love.

"It's just it just takes your breath away, and it's so fulfilling to be able to give back to the community and to these people so that they can live as much a normal life as possible in their situation."

Providing a helping hand to help amputees live a more productive life.

The krewe is hosting a charity clay shoot the last Saturday in February. It will be their 17th year putting on the event.

LINK: For more information, visit http://www.PegLegPirate.org.