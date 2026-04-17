Gasworx development celebrates topping-off for Olivette

The Brief The tallest building in the latest phase in Ybor City's Gasworx development had its topping-out party on Friday afternoon. The Olivette is an apartment building with 376 units that joins another apartment building, an office tower and a market as part of the second phase of development north and east of downtown. Those four buildings join two other residential towers that opened over the last year.



The tallest building in the latest phase in Ybor City's Gasworx development had its topping-out party on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

The Olivette is the latest building to top off in Ybor City, just a year after ground was broken.

Phase Two of the Gasworx development includes The Olivette and Luisa residential towers, an office building for Grow Financial, and a 28,000 sq. ft. market.

The buildings join two others that have opened in the last year to reshape the area northeast of downtown Tampa and just south of Ybor City's 7th Avenue.

The Olivette is at the intersection of Channelside Dr. and Adamo Dr.

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The Olivette will have 376 apartments, courtyards and retail stores.

The gathering spaces will all be linked by a street grid that can close to traffic for special events.

The market will feature more than a dozen retailers.

There will also be a park and a trolley stop to join two other residential buildings that have already opened.

The Olivette's topping-off party was held in honor of the 300 workers who have literally gotten the building off the ground.

In just a year's time, it went from flat ground to ten stories.

What they're saying:

"You have to think about these guys out here, guys and girls working out here every single day. It's through the hot days, the cold days, and the wind and it's and it is a major milestone for our projects," said Toby Manulak of Moss Construction. "Once we get to topping out, then we immediately start, as you can kind of see, we're working around the structure. You see the skin, we start building all the interior walls, so it is a major turning point and milestone for the project."

What's next:

The Olivette is expected to be done in October 2027, and the next phase of construction here at Gasworks is set to be announced by the end of this year.