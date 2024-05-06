'Rarest alligator in the world' now on display at Gatorland for first time ever

Gatorland made national headlines last year with the announcement of a historic birth – an incredibly rare white leucistic alligator, one of only eight in the world. Now, the "Alligator Capital of the World" is making history once again by offering people a chance to see the only baby leucistic alligator ever displayed to the public.

Mystic, which the rare gator was named back in January, and her brother, Mayhem, are being regarded as two of the rarest alligators in the world. Mystic was the only white leucistic alligator to ever hatch not in a Louisiana swamp.

Mystic the white leucistic alligator and her brother, Mayhem, are now in display to the public for the first time at Gatorland in Orlando. (Photo: Gatorland)

Leucistic alligators are the rarest genetic variation of the American alligator, Gatorland said. They're not to be confused with albino alligators, however, which have pink eyes and a complete loss of pigment. Leucistic gators have blue eyes instead.

"Leucism in alligators causes white coloration, but they often have patches or splotches of normal coloration on their skin," according to Gatorland. "Without the darker skin pigmentation, they can’t have direct sunlight for long periods of time because they sunburn easily."

Mystic the white leucistic alligator and her brother, Mayhem, are now in display to the public for the first time at Gatorland in Orlando.

Mystic and Mayhem now live in a $50,000 habitat that was specially built for them, according to Gatorland. It protects their skin and has ultraviolet lighting that helps them with normal growth and vitamin production. It's also temperature-controlled and has two large water features so they can swim around.

"This is incredibly special for us here at Gatorland to have these two amazing, rare baby alligators in public view in our White Gator Swamp," said Gatorland President and CEO Mark McHugh. "Our visitors get to experience something they will never see anywhere else but here at Gatorland. Mystic and Mayhem are just steps away from our adult leucistic gators so guests can see the babies, then turn around and see the giant adults."

Mystic the white leucistic alligator and her brother, Mayhem, are now in display to the public for the first time at Gatorland in Orlando.

Gatorland said Mystic weighs 177 grams, which is just over a third of a pound. Mayhem weighs 146 grams. They both measure 420 mm and 400 mm long, respectively, which is about 15 to 16 inches long. They're being fed bite-size pieces of raw chicken and small Croc Chow pellets, and Gatorland staff also take them outside for additional enrichment.

Mystic and Mayhem are now on display daily at Gatorland in Orlando, which is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m every day.