George Floyd's funeral service is held in Houston

George Floyd, the black man who was killed in Minneapolis police custody two weeks ago, will be laid to rest today in Pearland, Texas.

It's a day Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo officially proclaimed "George Perry Floyd, Jr. Day."

The funeral service, which has been paid for by legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather, will be held at The Fountain of Praise Church in southwest Houston beginning at 11 a.m.

Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy. Some guests expected to attend the service include Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Attorney Benjamin Crump, Slim Thug, Leela James, Paul Wall, Floyd Mayweather, Congressman Al Green and Bishop James Dixon.

Mourners and pallbearers gather near flowers as the coffin arrives for the funeral for George Floyd on June 9, 2020, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Floyd’s procession will be escorted by the Houston Police Department to the Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, where he will be buried, following the funeral. The interment, estimated to be after 1 p.m., is private.

Pearland Police asks drivers to avoid Cullen Road, which will be closed to roadway traffic from Freedom Blvd to Clear Creek.

The funeral comes a day after thousands of people paid their respects at a public viewing for George Floyd in Houston.

The six-hour viewing began at noon, but people started to line up hours before.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former Vice President Joe Biden were in attendance.

Floyd's family also made an appearance alongside families of other police brutality victims to give a speech to the crowd.

Last week, around 60,000 people gathered in downtown Houston alongside Floyd's family to take part in a historic march to honor.

Floyd was raised in Houston’s Third Ward. The 46-year-old died while in the custody of Minneapolis police last month.

He graduated in 1993 from Yates High School in Houston, where his friends remember him as a football and basketball star.

A mural of him has been painted in his old Third Ward neighborhood, and another was painted at the Breakfast Klub.

Floyd was also honored at a memorial service in Minneapolis on Thursday and another in North Carolina on Saturday.