Illegal immigrant arrested for Polk County hit-and-run after pleading with victim not to call police: PCSO

article

The Brief An illegal immigrant from Mexico was arrested after deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say he struck a vehicle and took off after pleading with the victim not to call police. The victim gave Jose Salgado's vehicle tag number to investigators and they arrested him at his home. Due to his illegal status, all the charges he is facing are enhanced by one degree and an ICE detainer has been placed on him at the Polk County Jail.



An illegal immigrant from Mexico was arrested after deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say he struck a vehicle and took off after pleading with the victim not to call police.

The backstory:

According to PCSO, the victim flagged down two deputies on Rifle Range Road around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday and told them that she had just been rear-ended by a burgundy Nissan Frontier truck.

She told deputies that the man who hit her and his female passenger pleaded with her not to call law enforcement.

The victim told deputies that the suspect and passenger got back in their truck and took off when she said she was calling 911.

Deputies said the victim provided them with the suspect’s vehicle tag number, and they went to the registered address on Ridgeview East in Winter Haven, where they spotted the truck parked in the backyard under a tarp.

READ: 'Sex buying isn’t a game': Billboards target human trafficking demand during Daytona 500

When deputies went to the suspect’s home, they said they met Jose Obregon Salgado at the door and he immediately tried to retreat inside.

He was taken into custody and positively identified by the victim.

Salgado is charged with:

Tampering with evidence

Resisting arrest

Leaving the scene of a crash

No valid driver's license

All of those charges are enhanced by one degree because of Salgado’s illegal status and an ICE detainer has been placed on him in the Polk County Jail.

READ: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen K-9 partners at memorial service

According to PCSO, Salgado was also arrested in 2024 for not having a valid driver's license.

What they're saying:

"If this suspect had just remained at the scene, he would have been arrested and charged with no valid DL, and given a traffic citation for the crash," explained Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "Now he's facing two felonies and other serious charges because he chose to run, attempted to hide the evidence, and resisted law enforcement."