Gilbert Gottfried, actor and comedian, dies after battle with illness, family says

Actor and stand-up comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died at the age of 67, according to a family statement posted on Twitter Tuesday.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness," the family posted, not specifying the medical condition. "In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children."

"Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor," the statement continued.

Actor Jason Alexander also posted a tribute saying, "Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily."

Gottfried recently weighed in on the Oscars when actor Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock before receiving the Academy Award for best actor.

"Which is the worst crime here?" Gottfried said in an interview with The Associated Press. "Chris Rock being physically assaulted? Or Chris Rock making a joke? That’s it, pure and simple. He made a joke."

According to his website, Gottfried got his start in stand-up comedy when he was 15 years old, performing at open mic nights around New York City. That then led him to help produce and join the cast of "Saturday Night Live."

He gained even more notoriety when he voiced Iago in the Disney classic "Aladdin." He became one of the most recognizable voices, lending his talent to several commercials including the Aflac duck.

