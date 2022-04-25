Glamping now offered at Hillsborough River State Park

Timberline Glamping is expanding to Tampa, making camping more glamorous at Hillsborough River State Park.

Timberline Glamping Tampa offers hotel-style comforts with conveniences like electricity and a comfortable bed to its campers as they enjoy nature.

The outdoor experience is complete with hammocks, a grill, fire pit, picnic tables and bathrooms.

Inside the tent, you’ll find it furnished with beds, a coffee maker, mini-fridge, electrical outlets and a heating and cooling system.

Additionally, customers can choose to include add-ons such as games and bike rentals.

Timberline Glamping is a franchise with other locations in Georgia. For more information, visit https://tampa.tlglamping.com/.