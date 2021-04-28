Go back in time in Dade City at this year's Renaissance Festival

From costumes and characters to food and fun, the Renaissance Festival has a lot going on in May.

The weekend event, which typically takes place in Tampa, has moved to Dade City this year.

The 16th Century European village is a hit every year for families with lots of entertainment and fun.

And this weekend, you could be eating a turkey leg while watching armored jousting, watching jesters slop around in mud, or watching performers spinning on human-sized hamster wheels.

Renaissance Festival in Dade City

There will be more than 100 artisans selling their wares, plus four stages of entertainment.

Advertisement

There are themed days, like pirates and pups May 1-2 and wine, romance and song April 17-18.

For full details and tickets, visit https://www.bayarearenfest.com/.