'Golden Girls' home hits the market for $3 million
LOS ANGELES - Picture it: Miami, 1985.
Now the house used as the exterior of the home on TV’s “The Golden Girls” can be yours. The property hit the market Wednesday listed for $2.999 million.
The pastel, palm-surrounded Mid-Century Modern home is actually located in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood, though it doubled as the outside of the fictional Miami home on the popular 1980s and ‘90s sitcom – the interiors were shot in a studio.
(Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography)
At 65 years old, the well-maintained home could almost be a character on the show itself. And while its real interiors never appeared on TV, it boasts a custom-built blend of Mid-Century, Japanese and Hawaiian design from 1955 inside.
The 2,901-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the listing with Rachelle Rosten of Douglas Elliman.
Advertisement
(Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography)
Inside, the home features glass walls, clerestory windows and high-beamed ceilings, according to the listing. Sliding shoji screens and built-ins help differentiate areas.
The kitchen still includes its original Formica and a turquoise, avocado and yellow-accent motif.
(Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography)
The original oak hardwood floors have been covered by carpet for decades and are “pristine,” according to the listing. The home also features natural materials like stone and grasscloth.