Families say complaints made to off-campus housing company were ignored before USF murders

The Brief Court documents and victims' relatives say complaints about the suspect’s alleged anger issues went ignored before two USF students were killed. Families are questioning why apartment management failed to act, calling for accountability from off-campus housing company, Avalon Heights. Records also detail Hisham Abugharbieh's arrest on Friday after he allegedly battered his younger sister.



Newly released court documents are providing deeper insight into the case against Hisham Abugharbieh, the man accused of killing two University of South Florida doctoral students.

What did court documents reveal after the arrest?

Abugharbieh is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy.

Court records show Abugharbieh has a history of violence, including prior charges for battery and domestic violence.

Pictured: Hisham Abugharbieh

New details from an arrest report from Friday also describe an incident involving his younger sister.

According to that report, deputies were called after Abugharbieh showed up at his family's home in Lutz unexpectedly and allegedly grabbed his sister and attempted to forcibly kiss her while wearing only a towel.

Complaints and warnings before the killings

Court records and family accounts suggest there were warning signs leading up to the murders.

According to Limon’s brother, complaints had been made to Avalon Heights building management about Abugharbieh’s behavior just weeks before the killings.

"We came to know that both Jamil and his roommate… filed complaints against him just 15 days ago," he said, alleging the suspect had "severe anger issues."

Investigators also note in court documents that the suspect’s own mother told them her son has struggled with anger and had been violent toward family members in the past.

Families demand accountability from housing complex

In a statement, the victims’ families raise serious concerns about safety and oversight at Avalon Heights — the off-campus apartment complex where the students lived.

"We request that the University take appropriate legal action against Avalon Heights," the statement reads in part.

Pictured: Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy

The families question why a roommate was assigned without proper background checks and why residents were not informed of potential concerns.

They also point to security issues, including a lack of sufficient surveillance and protection.

"Even after complaints were made, why was no strong action taken?" the statement asks. "Why was the individual not removed from the residence or handled with proper urgency?"

What's next:

Abugharbieh waived his right to appear at a scheduled bond hearing and will remain in custody.

Attorneys and a judge are scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss next steps in the case.

Investigators say they are still building their case and are asking for the public’s help. Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity or captured video near the Howard Frankland Bridge between 1 and 5 a.m. on April 17 should reach out to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives believe evidence, including Limon’s body and possibly Bristy’s, was dumped in that area in the hours following the killings.