Tampa Bay Area in the crosshairs as Florida redistricting battle kicks off Tuesday

The Brief Florida lawmakers begin a special session Tuesday to consider a new congressional map pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The proposal could flip the Tampa Bay Area's only Democratic-leaning district and expand Republicans’ advantage to 24-4. The plan is expected to pass but likely faces immediate legal challenges over claims of partisan gerrymandering.



Florida lawmakers are set to gavel in Tuesday for a high-stakes special session that could reshape political power in the Tampa Bay Area and spark a legal fight with national implications.

At the center of the debate is Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, unveiled on FOX News just one day before the start of the special session. The proposal would expand Republicans’ statewide advantage from 20-8 to a potential 24-4 split.

Redrawing the lines: Impact on Tampa Bay Area

The plan would dramatically redraw congressional lines across Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

It targets U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor’s Tampa-based district, shifting it from a reliably Democratic seat to one that would favor Republicans.

All five congressional districts in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater region would see major changes. Boundaries would stretch deeper into Tampa and surrounding communities, consolidating Democratic voters into fewer districts while strengthening Republican-leaning areas elsewhere.

What's next:

The special session begins Tuesday and is expected to move quickly, with committees reviewing the proposal ahead of a likely floor vote.

Republicans hold a supermajority in the Legislature, making passage likely. If approved, the map would set up an almost certain court challenge.

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The political divide over redistricting

DeSantis has defended the proposal as a response to population changes.

"I think it’s totally appropriate to use as a factor how a population may have shifted in a given area," DeSantis said. "You can also use the updated information to make sure that you’re making a sensible decision."

Democrats argue the plan strips the Tampa Bay Area of balanced representation.

"This is an illegal partisan gerrymander happening because Donald Trump asked for it," said state Rep. Fentrice Driskell, a Tampa Democrat. "People should pick their politicians, politicians should not pick their people."

State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith called the proposal "overtly partisan," arguing it is designed to boost Republican numbers in Congress.

Why you should care:

The proposal could have an immediate impact on voters in the Bay Area by concentrating hundreds of thousands of Democratic voters into fewer districts.

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Political analysts warn the aggressive redraw could carry risks, potentially making some Republican-leaning seats more competitive in a volatile election cycle.

The fight in Tallahassee is part of a broader national redistricting battle ahead of the 2026 midterms, as both parties look for an edge in a closely divided Congress.

Impending legal battles and constitutional challenges

If the map passes, legal challenges are expected almost immediately.

Courts would likely decide whether the proposal violates Florida’s constitutional ban on partisan gerrymandering. It's a ruling that could shape not only Florida’s political landscape, but the balance of power in Washington.