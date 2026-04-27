Florida launches AI probe after USF murder suspect accused of using ChatGPT to research cover-up

The Brief Hisham Abugharbieh allegedly used ChatGPT to plan the murders of USF doctoral students Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy. Hillsborough County prosecutors allege the 26-year-old suspected killer asked the AI platform how to dispose of the bodies, days before the students disappeared. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has launched a criminal investigation into OpenAI.



Days after the remains of one of the two missing University of South Florida doctoral students were found, prosecutors say the suspect may have turned to artificial intelligence for guidance on covering up the crime.

The backstory:

A pretrial detention hearing for Hisham Abugharbieh is slated to take place at the Hillsborough County Courthouse on Tuesday morning. He is accused of killing Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy.

Investigators allege the 26-year-old used ChatGPT in connection with the case.

Authorities say both students disappeared on April 16. Limon’s remains were later found in a trash bag near the Howard Frankland Bridge.

A second set of human remains believed to be Bristy was found over the weekend. The identity has not been officially confirmed.

Zubaer Ahmed is speaking out after losing his brother, Zamil Limon.

What they're saying:

"We are in a devastated situation and Jamil is not just any student," Ahmed said. "He is my brother, a child of my mother."

Ahmed said he has been heartbroken since Friday, when his brother’s body was discovered along the bridge. Hours later, Limon’s roommate, Hisham Abugharbieh, was arrested after a confrontation with deputies.

Ahmed said his family is now seeking accountability.

"We just want justice and accountability as well, because it’s not only about Jamil or Naheeda," Ahmed said. "It is about all international students."

Authorities have charged Abugharbieh with two counts of first-degree murder. Arrest records detail questions he allegedly asked ChatGPT.

Dig deeper:

One of those questions included what happens if a human body is placed in a garbage bag and thrown in a dumpster.

The case comes about a year after a deadly shooting at Florida State University. Investigators say the gunman in that case also used ChatGPT before the attack.

Those cases have prompted scrutiny of AI tools and their safeguards. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has launched a criminal investigation into OpenAI.

"Today I announced a criminal investigation into OpenAI over the murders of two USF students," Uthmeier said. "Where the primary suspect consulted ChatGPT before this tragedy took place."

Dr. Jill Schiefelbein is an AI expert and adjunct professor at USF.

"It has that 30-day memory," Schiefelbein said. "And that is so the safeguards that are in place, like flagging for illegal or illicit uses, are flagged and sent to the right person."

She said determining whether those safeguards are enough will take time.

"Unfortunately and sadly, that can only be known through trial and error," Schiefelbein said. "And that’s why a lot of these technology companies actively have people trying to break those guardrails."

What's next:

Florida lawmakers are expected to return to Tallahassee on Tuesday for a special session. They plan to discuss ongoing efforts to regulate artificial intelligence and Big Tech.