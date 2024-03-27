Good Samaritans help overturn SUV that flipped in crash at busy Daytona Beach intersection: WATCH

A busy Daytona Beach intersection was the stage for a sudden car crash on Tuesday afternoon – and also where a group of strangers banded together to help out in the aftermath.

An SUV flipped on its side in a crash at the intersection of International Speedway Boulevard and Fentress Boulevard shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The SUV failed to stop at the red light and drove into the intersection, where it struck another SUV and overturned, according to a crash report from law enforcement.

Good Samaritans who witnessed a SUV flip on its side after a crash helped turn it back over in what Daytona Beach police are calling the emodiment of the "spirit of Daytona Beach." (Photo: Daytona Beach Police Department)

‘HEROES’: Good Samaritan couple celebrating 30th anniversary in Florida pull drivers out of fiery wreck

When that happened, several cars passing by stopped to help. Before you know it, a group of at least eight people ran up to the overturned SUV and pushed it over so it landed upright. One of the men who ran to help out was in the passenger seat of other SUV involved in the crash, as seen in the video footage shared by police.

You can watch the video in the video player above.

Good Samaritans who witnessed a SUV flip on its side after a crash helped turn it back over in what Daytona Beach police are calling the emodiment of the "spirit of Daytona Beach." (Photo: Daytona Beach Police Department)

"This is the spirit of Daytona Beach," police said in the caption.

There were no serious injuries in the crash, police said. Both vehicles involved in the crash, however, suffered "disabling damage" to the front end and were removed by a wrecker service.

RELATED: Good Samaritans rescue missing dog found swimming in Deltona lake

Police also thanked those who stopped to help out.