Got sand from Hurricane Helene? Here’s how to dispose of it in Pinellas County

Many residents and businesses in Pinellas County got an unprecedented amount of beach sand on their properties during Hurricane Helene and officials say while some of it can be returned to the beach, some of it needs to be disposed of differently.

Can I put sand back on the beach?

Clean sand can be returned to the beach above the high tide line or the mean high-water line.

The sand must not have stains, odors, or include debris, and cannot be placed over dune plants, turtle nests, storm debris, or construction debris.

If the sand is not ‘clean’, anyone looking to deposit sand must request permission from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection by calling 840-245-2094 or emailing CCCL@FloridaDEP.gov.

Once permission is granted, the same placement restrictions apply. Failure to follow these rules may result in civil penalties.

Anyone using heavy equipment is asked to be cautious of buried water lines and other infrastructure.

Residents and business owners are asked not to:

Put sand in the trash

Place sand in any right-of-way or push it onto the road.

Place sand on a damaged seawall. If a property’s seawall is exposed, owners are asked to consult a structural engineer or licensed marine contractor before covering the wall with sand. Placing sand on a damaged seawall could cause further and costly damage.

Try to clear public roads. The Public Works department is working on an authorization from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to screen clean sand to remove debris and return it to the beach.

What to do with sandbags

Sandbags that did not come in contact with floodwaters:

Keep and store clean sandbags to reuse them for future storms. Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, with most major storms occurring between mid-August and late October. It’s best to store sandbags in a cool, dry area indoors or under cover.

To dispose of clean sandbags, spread the sand on lawns or landscape beds. Place the empty bags in your garbage bin (not in a recycling bin).

Do not dump sandbags onto the beach. Sand used to help stop flooding may be different from beach sand and can cause issues for turtle nesting, among other problems.

Sandbags that did come in contact with floodwaters

Sandbags that have been in contact with floodwaters may be contaminated by sewage, animal waste, oil, lawn chemicals or other hazardous chemicals. Pinellas County leaders say it is important to wear gloves and a dust mask when handling potentially contaminated materials. Do not place used sand in or near bodies of water, playgrounds, sandboxes or other areas of direct human contact.

Used sandbags, separated from other waste, should be taken to the Pinellas County Solid Waste Disposal Complex, 3095 114th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Disposal fees for sandbags will be waived after hurricane season, from Dec. 1, 2024, through the end of 2024.

Do not put sand or full sandbags in your regular trash or yard waste. The sand does not burn and will not convert to energy in the county’s waste-to-energy facility. Do not mix sandbags with yard debris for disposal. The sand is abrasive, and damages equipment used to grind yard debris into mulch.

