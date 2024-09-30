Treasure Island begins long cleanup process after Helene: 'My heart breaks'

Four people have died from Hurricane Helene on Treasure Island. Sunday was the first full day the island was open to residents, business owners, and employees.

Residents said at least 4 feet of storm surge rushed into structures.

"My heart breaks for this entire community and anybody that was at the first level," Kristi Diehl said.

Widespread devastation can be seen across the island. Boats and even cars are displaced. Sand and dirt coats most of the streets.

"Dirt, mud, smell. I mean the smell is horrible," she said. "We luckily just had stuff outside for the most part. But I can’t even imagine people’s homes that had water and everything in it, all the dirt and everything."

Sunset Beach remains closed to vehicular traffic.

"It’s just one narrow roadway with sand on each side. We can only get one vehicle up and down that," said Treasure Island Public Information Officer Jason Beisel. "Residents are able to park across the street at that 7-Eleven. They can park there, walk over to Sunset Beach, get over to their homes."

Residents said the silver lining is the response from other agencies. The National Guard is hosting distribution sites next to City Hall and on Sunset Beach daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"We also have one set up in St. Pete Beach and Tierra Verde right now. Those two are operating very smoothly now. We’ve got tons of food, tons of water. We’ve got tarps, cooling tents," Captain Gardner LaJoie said.

