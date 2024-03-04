Gov. DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody kick off Strawberry Festival Parade

Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody visited Plant City to kick off the Strawberry Festival Parade on Monday.

"Not everyone understands what an enormous strawberry harvest we’re fortunate to be able to have right here in Hillsborough County every winter," DeSantis said during Monday’s trip to the Winter Strawberry Capital of the World.

READ: Annual steer auction at Florida Stawberry Festival carries meaning for many

DeSantis spoke at a pre-parade luncheon at the Hillsborough Community College Plant City Campus, crediting the state’s fiscal success with Plant City’s most famous crop.

"This is a huge, huge part of the economy here, and it’s something I know it’s been a great tradition for many, many years," the governor added.

READ: New history center highlights Queens through the years at 89th Florida Strawberry Festival

Strawberry fans came from near and far to watch the parade in downtown Plant City on Monday.

"Just to see the tradition carrying on for our strawberries, for our town, it means a lot," Plant City native Pam McCarta told FOX 13.

According to the Florida Strawberry Growers Association, this commodity has an economic impact of over $1.1 billion dollars on Hillsborough County alone.

More than 10,000 acres of strawberries are planted annually in the local area, according to festival officials.

Plant City is the hometown of Moody, the 1993 Strawberry Festival Queen.

READ: How Plant City's ‘Strawberry Sue’ became a champion for Florida’s strawberry industry

"There is so much history and tradition wrapped into this festival," Moody said. "It really warms the heart of all of us that come together to celebrate what Plant City is, the success of Plant City, and all that we see for this great city in the future."

Sunday is the last day of the Florida Strawberry Festival. For more information about the festival, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter