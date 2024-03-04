Annual steer auction at Florida Stawberry Festival carries meaning for many

As much as she loves him, Gabby Howell is just about ready to let Fitzgerald go.

‘Fitz’ is an 1100-pound steer that Gabby has been raising. This Saturday, he will be auctioned off at the Florida Strawberry Festival.

Gabby says she wouldn't trade this experience for the world.

"It's taught me a lot," she said. "Just daily responsibilities and making sure that I'm doing everything I need to make him look his best. So, it's a great learning experience."

The steer auction is an annual affair at the Strawberry Festival. It's an important event to help these students pay for their college educations.

"It all comes down to agriculture and supporting our youth in agriculture," says Festival President Kyle Robinson. "I think it's important to get the story out about Gabby and so many other young people that invest time in these projects and learn the value of work that you work for a period of time."

None of this is lost on Rick Lott.

He won grand champion at the steer auction 50 years ago. Now a successful businessman and former Plant City mayor, Lott is one of the directors of the Strawberry Festival.

He knows that being involved in agriculture at a young age can lead to future success.

"It builds leaders; it's a kickstart," Lott said. "It gives the opportunity to find some path they can be passionate about."

As for Gabby, this will be her last show at the Strawberry Festival. She's graduating from Durant High School.

She's looking forward to showing Fitz at the Strawberry Festival and then the sale.

"Which will be very sad, but also, he'll be feeding someone's family, which is really awesome," Howell said. "So, it's definitely been a fun adventure. And I'm excited to see the culmination of my hard work at the festival this year."