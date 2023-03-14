Gov. DeSantis approves investment of over $ 46.6 million to further the Florida Wildlife Corridor

On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved the investment of over $46.6 million to conserve five properties across the state.

The properties total more than 21,000 acres, four of which are in the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

The Corridor contains a network of connected lands and waters which sustains Florida’s wild places and protects over 700 species.

RELATED: Giant 5,000-mile-long seaweed bloom takes aim at Florida

"Good stewardship of Florida's natural resources by conserving natural lands for future generations is a top priority for our administration," said Governor Ron DeSantis. "This action will protect our water resources, enhance wildlife and habitat connections, and provide additional public recreation opportunities for our residents and visitors."

Some of the land acquired includes acres within the Telogia Creek Florida Forever project in Liberty County, the Wolfe Creek Forest Florida Forever project in Santa Rosa County, and the Big Bend Swamp/Holopaw Ranch Florida Forever project in Osceola County.

READ: Wildlife officials looking for help finding horseshoe crabs along Florida beaches

Additionally, the acquisition will protect 1,285 acres within the Blue Head Ranch Florida Forever project in Highlands County and parts of conservation territory in Southwest Florida.

These projects are expected to help the health of various areas such as the Florida Everglades Ecosystem and protect endangered wildlife.