Floridians rescued from Haiti: Gov. DeSantis says children, families aboard jet landing in Sanford

There are about 400 U.S. citizens that requested state assistance to get out of Haiti, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

DeSantis and Guthrie provided an update on the ongoing rescue missions from Haiti during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

A jet carrying 14 Floridians, including children and families, is expected to land at Orlando-Sanford International Airport on Wednesday night as part of a rescue mission.

Two separate state-chartered flights were expected to land on Tuesday. However, the flights never took off.

"We thought maybe two flights yesterday was what we were hoping. That didn't end up happening. Now we do have confirmation. Finally, the first flight is in the air, wheels up, and they're heading our way," shared DeSantis.

Haiti is being overrun with gang violence. Gangs have reportedly been responsible for raiding some of the nation's largest prisons and freeing thousands of inmates.

DeSantis has been trying to dissuade refugees from fleeing to Florida. The governor previously announced that he'd directed more than 250 additional officers and soldiers from the Florida State Guard, Division of Emergency Management, and other state law enforcement agencies to southern Florida and the Keys to stop Haitian migrants from arriving on shore.

"The last thing we're looking to do is to fly anybody you know here that doesn't belong here," shared DeSantis on Wednesday.

Haiti's prime minister resigned after gangs overran the capital of Port-au-Prince. The main airport in Port-au-Prince was also ransacked and has been closed following gang attacks.

When DeSantis was asked about the UN report that revealed how Haitian gangs are armed with Florida's guns, he stated that it was an issue for the federal government.

"In terms of what is going into the country from the United States, that's something that is the federal government's responsibility," responded DeSantis.

According to the governor, the ports that are controlled by the state of Florida are capable of intercepting illegal activities.

"We intercepted a vessel that had 25 people coming from Haiti that had drugs and had firearms, and those folks were stopped before they reached our shores," shared DeSantis.

DeSantis said that the state is willing to continue dedicating resources to rescue efforts that help Floridians who are stuck in Haiti.

"We're going to do everything within our power to be able to bring more and more Floridians back to safety," said DeSantis.

