Gov. DeSantis unveils Lincoln statue in The Villages ahead of America 250

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a new Abraham Lincoln statue Tuesday morning in the city of Wildwood, located in The Villages. The monument is part of a statewide push to honor historical figures ahead of America's upcoming 250th birthday celebrations. Florida initially shunned Lincoln, keeping him off the 1860 presidential ballot before becoming the third state to secede from the Union.



Governor Ron DeSantis unveiled a statue of President Abraham Lincoln in Wildwood on Tuesday morning as part of Florida's official celebration of America's 250th birthday. The monument features the nation's 16th president atop a concrete pedestal holding the Emancipation Proclamation.

Florida historic honors

What we know:

DeSantis revealed the new bronze likeness of Lincoln during a morning ceremony in The Villages. The installation is part of a broader state initiative to celebrate the semiquincentennial anniversary of the Declaration of Independence by placing statues of prominent historical leaders across Florida.

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The governor noted that while Lincoln did not have a strong physical connection to Florida during his lifetime, his perseverance through deep political and personal failures made him an essential figure to honor. The statue explicitly captures Lincoln holding the Emancipation Proclamation, a document he recognized as his ultimate professional achievement.

"We should put it in perspective," DeSantis said. "He got elected President of the United States and half the country left."

Civil War history

The backstory:

Florida holds a complicated history with the 16th president. In 1860, local lawmakers kept Lincoln completely off the state's presidential ballot. Fearing that his administration would completely abolish slavery, state leaders officially voted to make Florida the third state to secede from the Union in 1861.

During Lincoln's presidency, only 140,000 people lived in Florida, which included roughly 60,000 enslaved citizens. Today, his monument stands directly inside the state that once completely rejected his leadership.

"At the beginning of the second term, he was obviously, tragically assassinated, and it cut short his life," DeSantis said. "But it hasn't cut short his legacy, his legacy is enduring."

Strategic southern ports

Dig deeper:

Although Lincoln never personally visited Florida, he heavily prioritized its strategic geography during the Civil War. He frequently ordered Union forces to secure the critical deepwater ports in Pensacola and Key West. To prevent Confederate operations in the region, Lincoln also formally suspended habeas corpus across the Florida territory.

DeSantis highlighted Lincoln's legal fight against the 1857 Dred Scott Supreme Court decision, which denied Black citizenship. The governor explained that Lincoln understood judicial decisions were not permanent and required lawful work to eventually overturn.

"Secession was seen until the Civil War as a legitimate way of solving political differences," said Angela Zombek, a Florida historian at UNC-Wilmington. "And Lincoln at the beginning of the war really wanted to assert that the union was binding."

Modern unity perspectives

What they're saying:

Historians note that time has completely shifted how the public views the former president's legacy.

"Lincoln was a divisive figure in 1860," Zombek said. "But now, given the passage of time, he's seen as somebody who was unifying in many ways."

DeSantis echoed those sentiments, stating that the monument provides a permanent space for residents to honor a rare American leader.

"He's in a very, very, rare echelon," DeSantis said. "And now we'll always have this here to be able to pay proper respects."

Future monument installations

What's next:

The state plans to continue its historical monument series through the remainder of the year. DeSantis confirmed that upcoming statue unveilings will include monuments for Andrew Jackson and Ponce de Leon.

The initiative previously installed statues of George Washington in Tallahassee, James Madison in Big Bend, and Calvin Coolidge in Polk County.