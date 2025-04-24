Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady defend Hope Florida amid recent criticism

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis spoke at a news conference in St. Augustine on Thursday. The first lady's Hope Florida initiative is facing criticism over $10 million in grants given to non-profits that were fighting Florida's ballot amendments. The heads of those non-profits are answering questions on Thursday about the grants.



Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis spoke in defense of Hope Florida on Thursday as the first lady's initiative faces bipartisan criticism over a $10 million payment.

What is Hope Florida?

The backstory:

Hope Florida is a project led by Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis that, according to its website, is designed to "foster community collaboration between the public and private sector, faith-based communities, and nonprofits, to break down traditional community silos."

State lawmakers have found that Hope Florida gave $10 million from a state Medicaid settlement to non-profits that were fighting Florida's ballot amendments.

The heads of those non-profits are answering questions on Thursday about the grants.

‘People know this is effective’

What they're saying:

At a news conference in St. Augustine on Thursday, the governor and first lady both touted Hope Florida as an initiative they say has made a difference for thousands of Floridians.

"When you see some of these political attacks, that’s just because people know this is effective," Gov. DeSantis said as he clapped back at critics.

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in St. Augustine on April 24, 2025.

"Hope Florida is not a program. Hope Florida is an idea. Hope Florida is a philosophy. It is: how can we help people in need and do better?" Casey DeSantis said.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier also answered questions on Tuesday at a news conference in Tampa after it was revealed that his political action committee, Keep Florida Clean, was the eventual recipient of grant money.

"I feel good about what we did," Uthmeier said on Tuesday. "At the end of the day, non-profits can absolutely support issue committees. I think the media misunderstands the difference between issue committees and political candidate committees under the IRS code."

