Governor DeSantis speaking in Clearwater on Amendment 4

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Clearwater , where he is speaking on abortion rights and Amendment 4 .

The press conference is live from the Clearwater Central Catholic High School.

Amendment 4 is a ballot measure in the 2024 election to expand abortion rights in Florida . If Amendment 4 passes, it would effectively repeal previous laws signed by DeSantis that restrict abortion to within the first six weeks of pregnancy.

Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris, Florida Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida, and Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Tony Dungy will join DeSantis.

