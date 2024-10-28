Early voting in Florida gives edge to registered Republicans

More than a third of eligible voters in Florida, approximately 4.6 million people, have already cast their ballots in the November 2024 election.

With eight days remaining until Election Day, more than nine million eligible voters in the Sunshine State have yet to weigh in.

The latest count, taken on Monday, October 28, shows more than 400,000 more ballots cast at early in-person polls compared to the number of mail-in ballots received.

While registered Democrats show a slight edge in mail-in ballots returned so far, state polling data shows registered Republicans in Florida have turned out to early voting locations at more than double the rate of registered Democrats.

READ: Presidential election 2024: Here’s your Bay Area voter’s guide

Overall, about 38 percent of registered Republicans have already cast ballots, which is higher than the rate of registered Democrat turnout (36 percent) and those either without a party affiliation or registered to a different party (22 percent).

While registered party affiliation is not necessarily a reflection of how these voters ultimately cast their ballots, Republican Party leaders in Florida are taking early turnout numbers as a very positive sign that their efforts to drive voters to the polls early will ensure they capture as many eligible voters as they can.

Nearly 1.5 million mail-in ballots have yet to be returned.

READ: Milton aftermath: What to know about mail-in, early voting after back-to-back hurricanes

Elections officials suggest allowing at least eight days to return a ballot by mail. Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at a secure ballot box at either an early voting site or at your supervisor of elections office during operational hours.

Early voting locations are open through at least this Saturday in all precincts, but some counties will offer early voting through Sunday.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: