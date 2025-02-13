Governor DeSantis seeks to limit 'intrusive' boater safety checks

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis wants state lawmakers to pass what he calls the Boater Freedom Initiative. The proposal seeks to prevent local bans on vessels based on fuel type, restrict random FWC safety inspections and establish a new safety inspection decal program. The Florida Legislature is expected to pass it despite concerns from Democrats over public safety and environmental protections.



Gov. Ron DeSantis has introduced a legislative proposal aimed at safeguarding Floridians' access to boating while limiting certain regulatory measures.

Big picture view:

The proposal, announced Wednesday, seeks to prevent local bans on vessels based on fuel type, restrict random safety inspections by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and establish a new safety inspection decal program.

What they're saying:

"Florida is proud to be the fishing and boating capital of the world," DeSantis said. "The Boater Freedom Initiative ensures we follow suit as the Free State of Florida on our waters with protections for boaters from unwarranted searches or heavy-handed local governments."

Dig deeper:

One key provision of the initiative would prohibit local governments from restricting the sale or use of boats based on fuel type. While some municipalities have explored environmental regulations encouraging electric-powered vessels, the governor's plan would prevent such policies from limiting gas-powered boats. The initiative does not alter existing environmental regulations regarding wake zones, manatee protection, or seagrass habitats.

The proposal also seeks to eliminate random vessel safety inspections conducted by FWC unless officers have probable cause. Instead, the plan introduces a Florida Freedom Boater decal, which would be issued upon vessel registration. The decal would serve as proof of compliance with safety regulations, reducing the likelihood of stops for boaters who have met state requirements.

Additionally, the initiative includes funding for increased public access to Florida’s waterways, with investments in new boat ramps, marina infrastructure, and expanded parking facilities.

What's next:

The proposal will be introduced to state lawmakers during the upcoming legislative session, where it is expected to pass under the Republican supermajority despite concerns from Democrats over public safety and environmental protections.

