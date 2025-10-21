Burmese python removal plan ahead of schedule in the Florida Everglades

The Brief The push to remove Burmese pythons from the Everglades is ahead of schedule, according to Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis said the public-private partnership between the FWC and Inversa has tripled the number of python removals in the past year. DeSantis says he wants to continue working with the Florida Legislature to keep the $2 million funding in place to keep removing more pythons each year.



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says that Florida is ahead of schedule in its push to remove the invasive Burmese python snake from the Everglades.

During a press conference in Stuart on Tuesday, DeSantis said the public-private partnership between the FWC and Inversa has tripled the number of python removals.

Inversa is a company that specializes in killing pythons while also using their skin to make boots, belts, wallets and other products.

Python hunters come from around the world to work for this effort and CEO of Inversa, Aarav Chavda, says that they are now paying those hunters 60% higher wages.

According to DeSantis, there have been 748 removals in July compared to 235 removals in July 2024.

The tourism industry also feeds off a thriving wildlife population. According to the Everglades website, about one million people visit the national park each year.

"We have amazing wildlife historically in the Everglades. It’s one of the most biodiverse ecosystems anywhere in the United States. Over 350 species of birds, 40 species of mammals and a rich variety of reptiles and fish. And that includes over three dozen threatened or endangered species, including, of course, the Florida Panther," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said that this partnership is also benefitting the FWC as workload is down 89% since it began.

FWC launched the Python Action Team Removing Invasive Constrictors (PATRIC) program in 2017 which compensates people for removing pythons on public land. Governor Ron DeSantis said that wasn’t enough.

The backstory:

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida, and they were introduced through the exotic pet trade in the 1970s.

These giant snakes made their way to the Everglades after accidental or intentional releases by their owners, according to the South Florida Water Management District.

Each year, the Florida Python Challenge takes place where participants can win thousands of dollars in prizes.

For 10 days, the FWC encourages people to remove and humanely kill invasive pythons from private lands. Whoever kills the most gets $10,000.

It is hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the South Florida Water Management District.

PREVIOUS: Florida organization sets record for Burmese python captures during latest season

What's next:

DeSantis says he wants to continue working with the Florida Legislature to keep the $2 million funding in place to keep removing more pythons each year.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube