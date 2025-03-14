Governor DeSantis announces $2M for 'key infrastructure improvements' at SeaPort Manatee

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $2 million grant for the Manatee County Port Authority on Friday. The money will be used for infrastructure projects at SeaPort Manatee. DeSantis says the project is expected to create 300 jobs.



The State of Florida is awarding $2 million for "key infrastructure improvements" at SeaPort Manatee, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday.

The governor's announcement of funding through the Florida Job Growth Fund came at a news conference in Palmetto on Friday morning.

The State of Florida awarded $2 million to the Manatee County Port Authority.

How will the money be used?

DeSantis says the Manatee County Port Authority will use the funds for multiple projects, including:

Rebuilding and repaving South Dock St.

Additional infrastructure improvements, including stormwater mitigation

The project is expected to create 300 jobs, DeSantis said.

Post-hurricane recovery

SeaPort Manatee suffered serious damage during the 2024 hurricane season, with damage from Hurricane Milton totaling nearly $200 million.

Last October, DeSantis announced $9.5 million in state aid to jumpstart the port's rebuilding efforts.

SeaPort Manatee is a critical port in Florida’s supply chain, something DeSantis again emphasized during Friday's news conference, adding that it's critical to not only maintain the port but to grow it as the region's population continues to increase.

"This part of the state has grown significantly when you look at the Bradenton/Sarasota areas and beyond," DeSantis said. "So this is really key, I think, to the state's success going forward."

