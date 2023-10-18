Expand / Collapse search

Governor Ron DeSantis unveils park named after him in Manatee County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Sarasota
FOX 13 News
article

Photo courtesy: Governor's Press Office

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis stopped in Manatee County Wednesday afternoon to unveil a park in his namesake.

County commissioners in Manatee County voted just over a year ago to name the 17-acre park previously known as Kinnan Park after the Florida governor.

Photo courtesy: Governor's Press Office

The decision was met with a mixed reaction from commissioners, although all agreed that they liked Gov. DeSantis. 

"I was embarrassed that we would name this little teeny park with a cell tower on it after the governor," Commissioner Carol Whitmore said in September 2022. 

Three hundred names were submitted by community members for the park, but the most supported calling it Governor Ron DeSantis Park.

"I do support naming the park the Governor Ron DeSantis Park because I think, in the last couple of years, he has truly earned that right in Manatee County," said Commissioner Vanessa Baugh.