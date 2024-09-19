Gowns for Girls pop-up shop gives high school students free dresses for dances

A Bay Area organization is helping alleviate the cost of school dances for high school students.

It's that time of year again when high school students will be going to their homecoming dances and Stephanie Brown knows the costs can add up quickly.

To help ease the financial burden on families, she started Gowns for Girls, an organization that provides free dresses for high school girls going to their homecoming dance or proms.

Brown says Gowns for Girls has provided thousands of dresses to girls in need.

"We started Gowns for Girls in 2019, so about five years ago," Brown explained. "We found a need in the community because students can't afford their dances. So, we formed this non-profit, so that way every student can go to their prom or homecoming in perfect princess style."

Brown added that Gowns for Girls relies heavily on the community for donations. She added that the dresses come from bridal shops that are downsizing, boutiques that are going out of business and citizens who have gowns that aren't being used or are gently-worn.

"We have every size from extra-sma; to extra-large," Brown shared. "We have bling. We have sophisticated. We have every style of dress. This is an absolute labor of love. There is nothing more thrilling than knowing I have made some students have the perfect evening. Knowing they got a dress from us is the most amazing feeling. To be able to give to the community and have an impact in such a positive way."

The pop-up boutique for this homecoming season will be at King High School.

Click here for more information.

