Grand Prix partnership helps St. Pete organization serve dozens of children

The Brief The Police Athletic League (PAL) of St. Petersburg serves dozens of local kids and has been in the community for 65 years. The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg’s annual 5K Run has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the PAL in the past decade. This year's 5K sold out, which the PAL says is important to keep the program running.



For nearly a decade, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg’s annual 5K Run has helped support programs at the Police Athletic League (PAL) of St. Petersburg.

"Our number one goal is to provide the children with enriching activities specifically designed to help them achieve academic success, make healthy lifestyle choices and then grow to be good grownups," PAL St. Pete Executive Director Heather Robb said.

The program has been serving the community for 65 years. Currently, about 50 local kids attend after school. Kids have access to tutoring, sports and art.

The Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg serves children ages 5-14.

"We have a makers' space full of arts and crafts where kids can use their imagination," Robb said.

The 5K has raised nearly $350,000 for PAL St. Pete. It’s one of the organization's most important community partnerships.

"The funds raised from the 5K are critical to keeping our organization open and affordable to the families in our community," Robb explained. "We rely on the generosity of the community to continue to provide these programs to the children in our community."

The Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg serves children ages 5-14.

The money goes to all aspects of the PAL. In addition to the financial help, the partnership provides a visibility boost for the program. Robb says despite the decades of service, many people are unaware of the program.

"I often say afterschool programs are incredibly important because if we're not keeping the kids busy, kids are going to find something else to keep them busy," Robb said.

This year’s 5K, held on Feb. 27, was a sellout. An added perk to the partnership is that many PAL St. Pete kids have participated in the 5K.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg 5K run has raised $350,000 for the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg. (Courtesy: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg)

"We love to see the kids grow from when they come in and they're five years old to when they're pre-teens and they're really growing and coming into their own and exploring and discovering their passions," Robb said. "It's a very rewarding thing to experience."

For more information on the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg, click here.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13 photojournalist Barry Wong.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: