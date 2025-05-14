Grassroots group hopes to save Stevenson Creek from development

The Brief The Stevenson Creek Advocacy Group opposes construction of a 9-slip dock along the creek. Neighbors believe the dock, if approved, would erase the work put into restoring the waterway. The developer, Valor Capital, has not responded to FOX 13's request for comment.



A grassroots group is in opposition to the construction of a 9-slip dock along the Stevenson Creek.

Big picture view:

The 3.2-mile creek, part of the Pinellas County Aquatic Preserve, empties out to the Intercoastal.

Right now, all the docks along it are owned by single-family homes. Valor Capital, a developer that's building a townhome complex along Sunset Point Road, is looking to build an accompanying 9-slip boat dock.

What they're saying:

Neighbors who are part of the Stevenson Creek Advocacy Group believe, if approved, it would erase the work put into restoring the waterway.

"Stevenson Creek used to be one of the most productive small estuaries anywhere. People used to flock here because it produced more fish," said Mike Foley, who has lived along the creek since 1977.

He said over the years that wildlife and the vegetation slowly vanished, but that has recently changed.

"Stevenson Creek is going through a restoration phase," Foley said. "The last big project was getting all of the urban much out of the estuary, where it had settled. It was about 3 or 4 feet thick. They got it out of here. It took a dredge."

He said he can tell nature is healing itself, but fears the construction of the dock could disrupt that.

Sherry Day, President of the Stevenson Creek Advocacy Group, said they are concerned about the wildlife, vegetation, and the new precedent approving the docks would set.

The other side:

FOX 13 reached out to the developer, Valor Capital, but was unable to get in contact with a spokesperson.

