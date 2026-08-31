University of Tampa requiring students to take new generative AI class, starting this fall

The Brief The University of Tampa replaced its basic computer coding course with a new class focused on emerging technologies — namely, generative artificial intelligence (AI). All students will be required to take the online course, which is typically done sophomore year. Students will learn how to verify AI outputs and navigate how to ethically use this technology in the classroom.



As classes kicked off for the fall semester at the University of Tampa Monday, sophomores are returning to campus with a brand new class on their schedule – and it’s all about generative artificial intelligence (AI).

The change in coursework

What we know:

UTampa students used to be required to take a basic computer coding class. Starting this year, though, that class has been changed.

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Now, all students will take a new class instead, which focuses on critical skills for emerging technologies — namely, generative AI. This class is typically taken sophomore year and is done through the online learning platform, Codio.

However, school officials emphasize that this online class is not a tutorial on how to use AI.

Instead, the one-credit course focuses on developing judgment when it comes to AI — teaching students how to evaluate AI-generated outputs for accuracy and how to use AI responsibly as a thinking partner.

Because UTampa does not have a campus-wide AI policy, the curriculum will also focus on equipping students with the skills to communicate directly with individual professors to set clear expectations for specific assignments.

"We're talking about privacy concerns. No, you can't drop in your professor's notes if they didn't let you. Or you can’t drop in your roommate's paper that was already submitted," said Jessica O'Brien, UTampa's coordinator of online learning and digital literacy. "Just getting them thinking about: What is privacy now with AI?"

Local perspective:

UTampa isn’t the only local university that’s incorporating AI into the required curriculum.

Saint Leo University is also rolling out mandatory AI training modules this fall, requiring all students to complete digital fluency coursework alongside their traditional majors in order to earn a diploma.

Administrators at both institutions say the primary driver behind these curriculum updates is workforce readiness.