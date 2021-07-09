Great Florida Bigfoot Conference brings Bigfoot believers to Lakeland

Ryan Golembeske believes Florida is one of the best places to have a Bigfoot experience. The avid Bigfoot researcher will be emceeing the Great Florida Bigfoot Conference in Lakeland this Saturday.

"If you want to have an actual experience with, what we call down here, ‘the skunk ape,’ you have a great opportunity to do it," shared Golembeske.

The cryptozoologist suggested that anyone interested in seeing a skunk ape should head to national parks and go more remote, off the trails. According to Golembeske, storm season is when these apes move around most.

In the age of technology and social media, there still hasn't be concrete photo or video evidence of a Bigfoot sighting.

"People walk by these things all the time, but we are too self-absorbed to be present," insisted Golembeske.

The conference will be held at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland on Saturday, July 10. Tickets range from $20-$50 and can be purchased online.

Attendees will hear from Bigfoot researchers like Cliff Barackman, James "Bobo" Fay, and Stacy Brown Jr. Stars from the show Finding Bigfoot will also be at the conference.

"If you're on the fence, even if you're a skeptic, come out because there is no way of all those people that are going to be in the crowd, every single person, is a liar. It’s not true," added Golembeske.

Advertisement

LINK: To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, visit: gatherupevents.com/florida-bigfoot-conference